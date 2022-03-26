China's commercial vehicle sales decline in February

March 26, 2022

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The production and sales of commercial vehicles in China fell in February, the latest industry data showed.

Last month, the output of commercial vehicles came in at 279,000 units, down 18.3 percent year on year, while sales reached 250,000 units, down 16.6 percent from a year ago, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

During the first two months of 2022, the output and sales of commercial vehicles in China stood at around 624,000 and 594,000 units respectively, down 24 percent and 21.7 percent over the same period last year.

China's auto sales in February rose 18.7 percent year on year to 1.74 million units, earlier data from the association showed.

