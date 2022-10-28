Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles surge in September

Xinhua) 16:53, October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles in September jumped 40.8 percent year on year, with the market share continuing to increase, industry data shows.

Last month, over 1.16 million Chinese-brand passenger vehicles were sold in the Chinese market, accounting for almost half of the country's total passenger-car sales during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first three quarters of 2022, sales of domestic auto brands rose 26.6 percent year on year to top 8.16 million units, the data shows.

These sales made up 48.1 percent of the country's total passenger-car sales in the Jan.-Sept. period, up 4.7 percentage points from the same period last year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)