Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kremlin says Russia remains open to negotiations with Ukraine

09:40, November 09, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

The Ukrainian government has forcibly alienated assets of five strategic enterprises for the period of martial law, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

The companies include defense plant Motor Sich, energy enterprises Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, oil-immersed power transformers and electric reactors maker Zaporozhtransformator and vehicle producer AvtoKrAZ, Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia remains open to negotiations with Ukraine, but the talks are now impossible due to the fact that Kiev has banned contacts with Moscow at the legislative level.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Monday that his country has received Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and Aspide air defense systems.

"NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," Reznikov tweeted.

He thanked Norway, Spain and the United States for sending the air defense systems to Ukraine, but gave no details on their number.

Ukrainian troops attacked the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station with the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported on Sunday, citing a representative of the emergency services of the Kherson region.

Five rockets were shot down by Russian air defense systems and one rocket hit and damaged the dam lock of the power plant, the representative said.

Britain's military assistance for Ukraine reached 2.3 billion pounds (about 2.63 billion U.S. dollars) amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday, citing British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

In particular, Britain has provided artillery, anti-tank weapons, mine detectors, air defense systems and other military equipment to Ukraine, Simmons said.

The Italian media on Sunday cast the future of Italy's military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia in doubt, a day after tens of thousands of Italians took to the streets of Rome and Milan to protest against the country's arms shipment to Ukraine.

Local media reported that protesters held banners, placards and rainbow flags at the events Saturday, demanding negotiation and diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis in Ukraine. "More arms for hugs, no more wars!" read one banner carried by a man who wore a rainbow scarf in Rome.

