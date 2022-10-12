Home>>
Crimea Bridge traffic flowing smoothly, still queues for ferry
(CGTN) 10:57, October 12, 2022
CGTN Russia learned that Crimea Bridge queues are significantly better than on Sunday. It took about 10-15 minutes for each car to be checked. The situation was a little worse for the trucks waiting for the ferry. They had to wait because there were some problems as the ferries had not been used for four years. They were given hot meals and water.
Russia on Saturday opened a criminal probe into a blast that blew up a truck on Crimea Bridge.
The blast on the strategic road-and-rail bridge earlier in the day brought down sections of road.
