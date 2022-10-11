Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia launches missile strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Crimean Bridge blast

Xinhua) 09:20, October 11, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Russia launched a large-scale attack against Ukrainian targets on Monday in retaliation for a deadly blast on the Crimean Bridge, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

"This morning, at the suggestion of the Defense Ministry and according to the plan of the General Staff, air, sea and land-based high-precision long-range weapons were massively fired against Ukraine's energy, military command and communications facilities," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council via video link.

"If Kiev continues to attempt to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory, Russia's responses will be tough," he warned.

- - - -

"The first episode is over. There will be others," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram, commenting on the massive strike against Ukrainian facilities earlier on Monday.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Monday that he has agreed to hold an urgent meeting of the countries of the Group of Seven over missile attacks on Ukraine in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky said he will deliver a speech at the meeting concerning the attacks, adding that his discussion with Scholz touched upon the issue of increasing pressure on Russia and restoring damaged infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, said on Telegram that Russia fired 75 missiles against Ukraine on Monday morning, with 41 intercepted by Ukraine's air defense.

- - - -

At least eight people were killed and 24 others injured in a series of missile strikes on Kiev Monday, Rostyslav Smirnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs, has said.

At least 11 key infrastructure facilities in eight Ukrainian regions have been damaged in Russia's missile attacks on Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As of 11 a.m. local time (GMT 0800), several Ukrainian regions were left without electricity, Shmyhal said on Telegram.

He instructed Ukrainians to prepare for temporary interruptions to water and electricity supplies and possible issues with communication services.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)