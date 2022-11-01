Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine resumes foodstuff shipments via seaports

Xinhua) 10:23, November 01, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

On Monday, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Facebook that Ukraine resumed the shipment of foodstuffs via its seaports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative as the United Nations and Türkiye agreed on the traffic of ships through the humanitarian corridor.

Twelve ships carrying 354,500 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, the ministry said.

The ministry said the UN and Türkiye proposed that 10 inspection groups check 40 ships, adding that Ukraine accepted the offer.

- - - -

Russian forces carried out a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine on Monday, causing power outages and water disruptions, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram that Ukraine was attacked by 50 cruise missiles, with 44 intercepted by air defense.

A power facility that feeds 350,000 apartments in Kiev was damaged, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that part of the Ukrainian capital has been cut off from electricity and water supplies.

----

In a daily report on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces continued strikes with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons at Ukraine's military control and energy systems.

"The goals of the strikes have been fulfilled. All the assigned targets have been neutralized," it said, adding that Russian troops foiled Ukrainian attempts to launch an offensive in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, killing hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.

