Online shopping spree sees imported products gain Chinese market steam

Xinhua) 08:40, November 09, 2022

Visitors view vegetables growing on shelves at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. A seedling company displays vegetables growing on shelves to demonstrate new technologies of smart agriculture during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- While global brands attending the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai are showcasing their latest products and technologies, more imported products are being delivered to the doorsteps of Chinese consumers via online orders.

China's annual e-commerce bonanza, known as "Double 11", has become another event besides the CIIE to echo the country's strong appetite for imports.

The online shopping festival usually kicks off in late October and embraces a climax on Nov. 11. This year's "Double 11" has witnessed robust demand for imported goods -- ranging from Norwegian deep-sea fish oil to Ethiopian coffee -- on a variety of e-commerce platforms.

E-commerce giant JD.com said that on its first day of presale activity for the 2022 edition of this shopping carnival, the value of orders for products on its global brands platform had surged 178 percent year on year.

Another market player Tmall has attracted the first-time participation of more than 1,600 overseas brands in its 2022 online shopping campaign for the "Double 11" bonanza. Over 1,000 products will make their global debuts in the Chinese market.

Imports consumption growth is a benefit stemming from China's effective measures to expand imports, introduce high-quality brands, improve consumption structures and widen cross-border e-commerce channels, according to a research report released by the Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute of JD.com.

To facilitate consumption and delivery of imported goods, China has set up 132 comprehensive pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce across the country, which offer preferential policies in terms of tax, customs clearance and regulation.

Earlier this year, 29 categories enjoying high consumer demand, such as skiing equipment and household dishwashers, were added to the catalogue of retail imports via cross-border e-commerce. Items on this list enjoy tax benefits.

The huge market potential of imported products has attracted foreign countries and global brands keen to secure a slice of the expanding cake.

Over 80 online "national pavilions" that sell unique local products have been opened on JD.com, with some China-based diplomats promoting such products via livestreaming. Tmall, meanwhile, said that over 8,400 overseas brands had been introduced on its platforms from October 2021 to October 2022.

"In recent years, our online e-commerce business has achieved vigorous development, featuring deep and active cooperation with Chinese mainstream e-commerce platforms," said Paul Huang, senior vice president of the LEGO Group and general manager of LEGO China.

The global toy giant said that it will open an official store later this year on Douyin, China's popular short-video platform.

Cellphones, maternal and child care products, cosmetics and household appliances are among the imported goods proving popular in China. Female consumers make up the majority of buyers of imported products, according to the observations of some e-commerce platforms.

"Spending on imported goods has become a strong driver of China's consumption upgrading, meeting consumer aspirations for a better life," said Zhang Tianbing, leader of the consumer products and retail sector of Deloitte Asia Pacific.

With the rapid development of free trade, further tariff cuts, the holding of trade promotion activities such as the CIIE, as well as the innovations of e-commerce platforms and overseas brands, China's consumption of imported products will continue to grow, Zhang estimated.

