SF Airlines deploys over 60 freighters for "Double 11" shopping spree

Xinhua) 09:41, November 11, 2021

A plane of SF Airlines Co., Ltd. takes off at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, has deployed more than 60 freighters to serve the rocketing express delivery demands from the country's major shopping spree, according to the cargo airline on Wednesday.

These all-cargo freighters are in place to ensure efficient air delivery during the annual logistics peak around the "Double 11" online shopping spree on Nov. 11, said SF Airlines.

Alongside deploying freighter capacity, the cargo airline has also added more than 10 new routes to meet demands and link diverse regions with the country's eastern region, a major cluster of e-commerce.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express. The cargo airline now operates a fleet of 67 all-cargo freighters and a global network reaching 83 destinations at home and abroad.

China's e-commerce logistics sector reported moderate growth in October with the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rising to 111.5 points, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey predicted that demand for e-commerce logistics would continue to increase in November, influenced by the "Double 11" shopping spree.

