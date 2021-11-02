Companies in S China prepare enough stock for upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival

Xinhua) 08:58, November 02, 2021

Workers pack Luosifen rice noodles at a food-processing company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2021. Luosifen companies in Liuzhou are working at full capacity to prepare enough stock for the upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival. Liuzhou Luosifen, a soup dish dubbed by some people as "durian of soup" for its strong smell, features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients including pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and tofu skin. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

