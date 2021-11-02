Home>>
Companies in S China prepare enough stock for upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival
(Xinhua) 08:58, November 02, 2021
Workers pack Luosifen rice noodles at a food-processing company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2021. Luosifen companies in Liuzhou are working at full capacity to prepare enough stock for the upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival. Liuzhou Luosifen, a soup dish dubbed by some people as "durian of soup" for its strong smell, features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients including pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and tofu skin. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese consumers spend nearly 700 bln yuan during nationwide online shopping festival
- More middle-aged, senior Chinese citizens embrace online shopping
- Cambodia launches 1st state-backed online shopping platform
- Study warns of online retailer tactics, impulse buying
- Beijing citizens shop online 5.9 times per month
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.