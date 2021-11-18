East China city logs over 10 billion express parcels

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2021 shows staff members are dealing with express parcels to be sent in a logistics center in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- As of Nov. 12, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, had logged more than 10 billion express parcels this year, the country's first to reach such a massive delivery volume.

The data was released on Wednesday by the local postal authorities. Currently, about 30.4 million parcels are delivered from Jinhua to corners worldwide every day.

Meanwhile, the average annual growth of the city's express sector exceeded 55 percent. To date, Jinhua's total scale of express delivery accounts for about one-tenth of the country and half of Zhejiang.

In 2020, the city's express delivery raked in approximately 28.4 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), providing a solid foundation for online retail businesses of physical goods worth over 1.1 trillion yuan.

On Nov. 10, one day before the country's annual shopping spree, Jinhua announced that all its villages were accessible to China's express delivery services.

Jinhua, which also administers the county-level city of Yiwu, known as the world's supermarket and China's major e-commerce hub, has been striving to develop a digital economy, online retailing, and cross-border e-commerce over the years. E-commerce giants home and abroad have been attracted to the city to build their own storage.

China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov. 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event.

