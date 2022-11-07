Forum on RCEP and Higher-level Opening-up held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:03, November 07, 2022

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, addresses the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The forum is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The session is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Guests speak at the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The session is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), speaks via video at the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The session is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The session is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Lim Jock Hoi, ASEAN Secretary-General, speaks via video link at the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The forum is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Aun Porn Moniroth speaks via video link at the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RaCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. The session is a key event of this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum. (Xinhu/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)