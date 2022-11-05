U.S. dollar tumbles amid key jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar fell sharply in late trading on Friday as market participants digested the October U.S. employment figures.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 1.81 percent to 110.8770.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 0.9951 U.S. dollars from 0.9755 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.1368 U.S. dollars from 1.1165 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 146.82 Japanese yen, lower than 148.24 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9944 Swiss francs from 1.0124 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3478 Canadian dollars from 1.3725 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar decreased to 10.9077 Swedish Kronor from 11.1775 Swedish Kronor.

The above market reactions came after the latest U.S. jobs report painted a mixed picture.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs in October. While the reading topped market expectations, it marked the slowest pace of job gains since December 2020.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in September, above the consensus estimate of 3.6 percent.

