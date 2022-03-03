U.S. dollar edges down with Ukraine crisis in focus

Xinhua) 08:25, March 03, 2022

NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched lower in late trading on Wednesday after a marked increase in the previous session as market participants nervously monitored the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.02 percent at 97.3850, after jumping 0.73 percent on Tuesday.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1123 U.S. dollars from 1.1131 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.3372 dollars from 1.3314 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7298 U.S. dollar from 0.7251 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 115.55 Japanese yen, higher than 114.87 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9204 Swiss franc from 0.9189 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2651 Canadian dollars from 1.2739 Canadian dollars.

