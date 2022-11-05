Home>>
China central bank vice governor under investigation
(Xinhua) 14:26, November 05, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Saturday.
Fan, also a member of the Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) of the bank, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the CCDI and NSC statement said.
