Former senior official of Xinjiang sentenced for bribery

Xinhua) 09:37, January 26, 2022

NANJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ren Hua, former vice chairperson of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and a 4-million-yuan (about 630,700 U.S. dollars) fine for bribery on Tuesday.

The Intermediate People's Court of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province found Ren took advantage of her position to benefit others regarding infrastructure development contracts, business operations, bank loans, and arranging jobs between 2007 and 2020 when she successively held different posts.

In return, Ren accepted money and gifts worth more than 47.15 million yuan, read the court sentence.

The court decided to grant Ren a lenient sentence as she had been cooperative during the investigation, confessed her offenses, and showed repentance. All the illegal gains have been recovered.

