China's services trade deficit narrows in first 9 months

Xinhua) 10:26, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's services trade continued to expand in volume in the first nine months of this year, while its deficit narrowed, official data showed Thursday.

The country's services trade topped 4.47 trillion yuan (about 617 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-September period, up 18.2 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Services exports rose 20.5 percent year on year to 2.15 trillion yuan, and imports climbed 16.1 percent to 2.32 trillion yuan, leading to a deficit of 176.24 billion yuan, down 19.6 percent from a year ago.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)