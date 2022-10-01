China's services trade deficit narrows in August

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China saw a narrowing deficit in its services trade in August, official data showed Friday.

Services exports reached 222.7 billion yuan (about 31.37 billion U.S. dollars) last month, while services imports were 278.5 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 55.8 billion yuan, down from July's 60.4 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, transportation services stood out as the biggest services trade contributor with 190.5 billion yuan in trade volume.

The country's goods and services trade neared 4.03 trillion yuan in August, up 9 percent from one year ago.

