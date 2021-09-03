Home>>
China willing to share services trade development opportunities with all countries: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:49, September 03, 2021
Journalists visit the venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park, a steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021.(Xinhua/Lu Peng)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to share development opportunities of the services trade with all countries, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
