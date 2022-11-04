Ecological environment of protected areas witnesses improvement in Ruoergai County, SW China

Xinhua) 08:40, November 04, 2022

A herd of Tibetan antelope roam in the Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 24, 2020. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Photo by Wang Jichuan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a section of a bend along the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Huahu Lake wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A flock of black-necked cranes forage in a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2022. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a section of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows a section of a bend along the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a section of a bend along the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows a view of the Requ River in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Huahu Lake wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a section of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. Noted for vast grassland dotted with winding rivers, lakes and swamps, this nature reserve became one at the national level in 1998, and was designated as a wetland of international importance in 2008.

The ecological environment of protected areas witnessed an continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological protection while improving local people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)