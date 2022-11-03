A glimpse of the bumper harvest in Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 17:20, November 03, 2022

Farmers gather harvested golden corn cobs in Shengli vllage, Baoqing county, Shuangyashan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Wu Yongjiang)

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the country's largest commodity grain base and grain-producing province, had completed the harvesting of 99.9 percent of its crops and 99.9 percent of its grain crops as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Heilongjiang Province said on Nov. 1, 2022.

This year marks the province's best grain harvest in recent years, with both the per unit yield and quality of various grain crops improving.

The harvested crops, including rice, corn, green Chinese onions, red chili peppers, fruits, mushrooms, nuts, and Chinese medicinal crops, have nicely decorated various areas of the province and offered beautiful views of this year's bumper harvest.

