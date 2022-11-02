A close look at world's deepest laboratory in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:49, November 02, 2022

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the exterior view of China Jinping Underground laboratory, the world's deepest laboratory, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

The lab is located at 2,400 meters under the surface of Jinping Hydropower Station.

It has a store of xenon, one of the few materials that interact with dark matter, and the cosmic rays that commonly interfere with attempts to observe dark matter generally cannot penetrate to such a depth underground.

A series of dark matter detection experiments were conducted in the lab.

