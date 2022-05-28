In pics: State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data in SW China

Xinhua) 11:51, May 28, 2022

Li Shaobo, head of the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data, briefs on the development of an astronomy big data laboratory affiliated to the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

In southwest China's Guiyang, Guizhou University's State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data, co-founded by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology, was put into operation in October 2021.

It is the only one of its kind in the field of big data in the country. The laboratory is dedicated to the application of big data in the modernization of industry, agriculture, public administration and the like.

In December 2021, an astronomy big data laboratory affiliated to the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data was also built to work on the big data of astronomy. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Staff members work at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

A staff member walks past the entrance of the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

A staff member works at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

A staff member works on a simulation experiment of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

A staff member tunes up facilities at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

Li Shaobo, head of the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data, briefs on the development of an astronomy big data laboratory affiliated to the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

A staff member works on a simulation experiment of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 27, 2022.

