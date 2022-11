We Are China

Halloween celebrated at Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 11:13, November 01, 2022

Ring-tailed lemurs look at a pumpkin at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2022.

Bioparco zoo prepared pumpkins for animals to celebrate the Halloween. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A ring-tailed lemur eats food hidden in a pumpkin at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2022.

Bioparco zoo prepared pumpkins for animals to celebrate the Halloween. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A ring-tailed lemur touches a pumpkin at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2022.

Bioparco zoo prepared pumpkins for animals to celebrate the Halloween. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A ring-tailed lemur sniffs a pumpkin at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2022.

Bioparco zoo prepared pumpkins for animals to celebrate the Halloween. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

