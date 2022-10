We Are China

Halloween-themed decorations displayed in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 11:19, October 18, 2022

A Halloween-themed decoration is displayed outside a house in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A child takes a look at a scarecrow displayed on a street ahead of Halloween in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Halloween-themed installation is displayed outside a store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

