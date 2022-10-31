Home>>
In pics: rice harvest in Yangon, Myanmar
(Xinhua) 10:03, October 31, 2022
A combine harvester unloads newly-collected rice grains in a field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
Farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A combine harvester reaps rice in a field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paddy rice harvest in Huangfu Village, northwest China's Shaanxi
- Chinese hybrid rice technologies contribute to Philippines' agricultural development
- High rice yield recorded in east China's demonstration farmland
- Xiaozhan rice harvested in N China's Tianjin
- Internet thinking gives a boost to rice business in northeast China
- Young woman in NE China's Heilongjiang uses Internet to bring wealth to villagers
- Space station rice tests show promise
- Rice harvested in SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.