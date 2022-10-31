We Are China

In pics: rice harvest in Yangon, Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:03, October 31, 2022

A combine harvester unloads newly-collected rice grains in a field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

A combine harvester reaps rice in a field on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

