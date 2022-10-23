Paddy rice harvest in Huangfu Village, northwest China's Shaanxi
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a reaper harvesting paddy rice in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A girl carries a bunch of paddy rice in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2022. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
People pose for a photo at a paddy scenic spot in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2022. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A villager riding a reaper harvests paddy rice in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2022. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a reaper harvesting paddy rice in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Livestreamers sell local rice through live-streaming platform in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2022. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A villager harvests paddy rice in Huangfu Village, Chang'an District of Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2022. In recent years, Chang'an District develops ecological paddy fields and combines paddy rice industry with tourism, which improves the quality of local paddy rice and local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
