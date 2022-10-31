Home>>
Concert titled "Melody of the Orient" held in Brussels, Belgium
(Xinhua) 09:11, October 31, 2022
Belgian pianist Jean-Francois Maljean performs during a chamber concert titled "Melody of the Orient" in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chinese ambassador to Belgium Cao Zhongming speaks ahead of a chamber concert titled "Melody of the Orient" in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Artists of a string quartet perform during a chamber concert titled "Melody of the Orient" in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
