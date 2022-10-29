Vietnam reports 641 new COVID-19 cases
HANOI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam recorded 641 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 157 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health.
Health authorities of the northern province of Ninh Binh on the same day reported 1,907 previously detected COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the northern province of Bac Kan on Thursday mistakenly registered three fatalities, therefore they would be removed from the total number, said the ministry.
The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,501,906. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Friday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,162.
As of Friday, there were 55 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, 10,602,546 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.
Nearly 261.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 221.5 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.
Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.
