Vietnamese communist party concludes session, determined to tackle land issues

Xinhua) 09:22, May 11, 2022

HANOI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The fifth plenary session of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) concluded Tuesday, as the attendees agreed on amending laws related to the country's land issues.

During the seven-day session chaired by General Secretary of the CPVCC Nguyen Phu Trong, the attendees reached a consensus on continuing to strengthen the implementation of the policies and regulations related to land, Vietnam News Agency reported.

They decided to amend and supplement the Land Law enacted in 2013 and related laws to tackle long-standing limitations and weaknesses on land issues such as planning, land allocation, land lease, compensation and resettlement.

Over the week, the attendees also highlighted the need to improve the quality of Party members and more efforts on anti-corruption, Vietnam News Agency reported.

At the session, Trong emphasized the importance of recruiting and developing Party members, and highlighted the role of inspection, supervision and discipline in ensuring the transparency and trust of Party members and Party organizations among the people.

Attendees to the session reached "high consensus" on establishing provincial steering committees on anti-corruption, calling it "timely and necessary," Vietnam News Agency reported.

Over the week, they reviewed the past 20 years of development of the country's collective economy, calling for efforts to improve its efficiency, with issues such as the development of rural areas and the implementation of resolutions of the CPVCC also on the table, according to the report.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)