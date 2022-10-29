U.S. kids growing up with gun violence: report

Xinhua) 11:11, October 29, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Today's children in the United States grow up knowing that every day at school their lives could be at risk, reported 59News on Thursday.

"You see it happen at schools, like in Florida, and at Walmarts, in Texas. You just always have to be ready, like whenever and wherever, for that stuff to happen," Joshua Helton, a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School, told the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

Do kids even feel safe in schools? "For the most part, yes. But you always have a little bit of a doubt," said Davon Allard, also a junior at the school. "Especially when, at the beginning of the year, they have you going over ALICE drills."

ALICE is an acronym that stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. "These are the five steps schools take in the event of an active shooter situation," said the report.

Despite growing up in a time when the threat of gun violence is ever-present, these students all agreed that people should still be allowed to own guns, it noted.

