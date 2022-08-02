Capitalism culprit for U.S. gun violence: Al Jazeera

Xinhua) 15:59, August 02, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Capitalism is to blame for the rampant gun violence in the United States, according to an article published by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

The United States is "entirely predicated on putting profits over people," the article said, citing examples as "the corporate destruction of the environment," "the manic incarceration of poor minorities" and "a healthcare system that is decidedly ill."

"This is not to mention U.S. behaviour abroad, where the 'war on terror' and other forms of military slaughter with U.S.-made weapons have also produced many 'local problems,'" it added.

The failure to see capitalism as America's underlying disease means that the country's increasingly violent episodes will continue to be seen as "local problems," the article said.

