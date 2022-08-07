Philadelphia concerned about grave gun violence: media

Xinhua) 14:26, August 07, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Concern about safety has been top of mind of many Philadelphians this summer as the number of homicides in the city reached 322 as of Tuesday, of which 290 were shooting victims, the National Public Radio reported Wednesday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney affirmed the city is experiencing a gun violence crisis, pointing out that it is a statewide and nationwide problem, the report said.

"If I had a magic wand and could get rid of guns tomorrow, I'd do it," Kenney said, blaming the accessibility of weapons for the continued crime surge.

Because of the gun violence crisis, some community organizations have cancelled their summer events.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)