Home>>
Philadelphia concerned about grave gun violence: media
(Xinhua) 14:26, August 07, 2022
NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Concern about safety has been top of mind of many Philadelphians this summer as the number of homicides in the city reached 322 as of Tuesday, of which 290 were shooting victims, the National Public Radio reported Wednesday.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney affirmed the city is experiencing a gun violence crisis, pointing out that it is a statewide and nationwide problem, the report said.
"If I had a magic wand and could get rid of guns tomorrow, I'd do it," Kenney said, blaming the accessibility of weapons for the continued crime surge.
Because of the gun violence crisis, some community organizations have cancelled their summer events.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rampant gun violence in U.S. reflects hypocrisy of American-style human rights
- Capitalism culprit for U.S. gun violence: Al Jazeera
- To stop gun violence, U.S. has to end poverty, racism: WP
- Gun violence costs U.S. over 1 bln USD a year in hospital bills: CBS
- Gun violence makes U.S. seem weak, unreliable: Italian reporter
- Gun violence bill passage draws harsh criticism, mild praise in U.S.
- Gun lobby, interest-oriented market behind U.S. gun violence
- Shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde just tip of iceberg of U.S. gun violence: El Pais
- U.S. must protect its people from gun violence: spokesperson
- Gun violence nationwide problem for U.S.: article
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.