Yin Lin revives ancient Chinese music stylings
Yin Lin is a young singer-songwriter in China. She has more than 1 million followers on Bilibili video-sharing platform and her videos boast tens of millions of views.
In 2013 she released the album Fu Cao Wei Ying, or Rotten Grass Turns to Glowworms. Later albums and songs have earned her growing acclaim.
Yin has also composed music for the TV series Chen Qingling (The Untamed), Menghua Lu (A Dream of Splendor), the animated movie Xin Shen Bang: Yang Jian (New Gods: Yang Jian) and video games.
She was born in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture of Central China's Hunan Province in December 1991.
She is a graduate of the School of Foreign Studies at Nanjing University.
(Story by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Global People magazine)
Photos
Related Stories
- Edward McGuire: Exploring the meeting point of music of the East and the West
- Feature: China Now Music Festival kicks off new season in New York City with "Tales from Beijing"
- Music traditions stoke artistic passion in China's ice city
- British singer combines Chinese elements with his music
- Video game CS:GO introduces first music kit in Chinese to celebrate 5th anniversary
- 'Post-95s' couple goes viral for Chinese dulcimer livestream performances
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.