Yin Lin revives ancient Chinese music stylings

(People's Daily App) 13:35, October 27, 2022

Yin Lin is a young singer-songwriter in China. She has more than 1 million followers on Bilibili video-sharing platform and her videos boast tens of millions of views.

In 2013 she released the album Fu Cao Wei Ying, or Rotten Grass Turns to Glowworms. Later albums and songs have earned her growing acclaim.

Yin has also composed music for the TV series Chen Qingling (The Untamed), Menghua Lu (A Dream of Splendor), the animated movie Xin Shen Bang: Yang Jian (New Gods: Yang Jian) and video games.

She was born in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture of Central China's Hunan Province in December 1991.

She is a graduate of the School of Foreign Studies at Nanjing University.

(Story by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Global People magazine)

