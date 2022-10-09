Home>>
British singer combines Chinese elements with his music
11:18, October 09, 2022
Shaun Gibson is a British singer and song writer. Coming to Beijing as a lover of traditional Chinese music and tea culture, he also likes travelling around the country, during which he can learn and explore the new culture. He said he loves Chinese culture and hopes to combine it with his music to let it reach a wider audience.
Photos
