Annual education conference and expo to be held to boost int’l exchanges

People's Daily Online) 17:23, October 25, 2022

Press conference of 2022 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) is held in Beijing on October 24, 2022. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

A press conference for the 2022 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) was held in Beijing on Monday to outline the highlights of the event, with nearly 50 guests and media representatives attending.

Under the theme “Reshaping Education: Adaptation and Transformation,” the CACIE 2022 envisions ways to transform and upgrade global education in the digital era and educational innovation amid the pandemic. CACIE 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu from October 25 to November 11, and is expected to attract more than 4,000 guests from around the globe.

“As China’s largest platform for International education exchanges, CACIE will boost communication and cooperation between educators around the globe,” said Wang Yongli, Secretary-General of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE).

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sino-German diplomatic ties, Germany was named the Country of Honor of CACIE 2022. Ruth Schimanowski, chief representative of the German Academic Exchange Service Beijing, has highly commended the people-to-people and educational exchanges between the two countries.

According to Schimanowski, the number of Chinese students in Germany has almost doubled during the past decade despite the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to rank first among international students.

“Germany always welcomes Chinese students and is willing to provide convenience for students who want to study in Germany,” she said. “I hope our academic exchange will continue to flourish, and I encourage more educational engagement between China and Germany, especially among the youth.”

During the press conference, Grayson Walker, Director of EducationUSA, PD Officer of the U.S. Embassy in China, emphasized the U.S.’s warm welcome to Chinese students and praised their contribution to the U.S., noting that China has been the largest source of international students in the U.S. for the 12th consecutive year.

“People-to-people exchanges, especially through education, are one of the most important things we can do for each other. It enriches our countries,” Walker said.

Medea Fux, Deputy Head of the Science, Technology and Education Section under the Embassy of Switzerland in China, hopes CACIE 2022 will provide more opportunities for cooperation between China and Switzerland in the field of education.

“Switzerland has been cooperating with China in education for a long time, and we hope the two countries can further deepen our cooperation and dialogues,” Fux said.

Representatives from participating countries briefed those in attendance on their upcoming events in CACIE 2022 and called for further international people-to-people and educational exchanges.

Organized by CEAIE, CACIE is one of the largest and leading international education events in the Asia-Pacific for global educators to share their ideas and seek cooperation. It has been held annually since 2000.

