Tibet promotes IT-based education

Xinhua) 09:21, October 11, 2022

LHASA, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has been promoting educational informatization over the past decade, with its 100-Mbps broadband network now fully covering primary and middle schools, authorities said on Sunday.

All of the region's primary and middle schools have been equipped with multimedia classrooms, with the number of such classrooms now totalling 15,157, said Nyima Tsering, head of the regional department of education.

Over the past decade, Tibet has spent 215.4 billion yuan (about 30.34 billion U.S. dollars) on the promotion of the region's education, he said.

A 15-year publicly funded educational system and a student financial support system covering preschool through to higher education have been established in Tibet, he added.

