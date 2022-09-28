More art, PE teachers in compulsory education in China over past decade

Xinhua) 10:43, September 28, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of physical education and art teachers in compulsory education in China reached 674,000 and 830,000, respectively, in 2021, up 55.4 percent and 52.3 percent compared with the numbers 10 years ago, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

According to statistics released at a media conference by the ministry on Tuesday, Chinese students' academic burden had been reduced, with over 90 percent capable of completing their written homework within a set time.

The development of the modern vocational education system has been accelerated. In 2021, about 5.53 million students were enrolled in higher vocational colleges, 1.8 times that of 10 years ago.

The capability to cultivate high-level innovative talents was also elevated. In 2021, China had about 3.33 million graduate students, nearly double the number in 2012. Of them, 509,000 were doctoral students, according to the ministry.

