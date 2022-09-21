Chinese mainland higher education draws more Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan students
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 38,200 students from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan were pursuing higher education on the mainland in 2021, an increase of 51 percent compared with 2012, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education (MOE).
Over the past decade, mainland universities have enrolled 79,000 students from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, the MOE said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Exchanges and cooperation have expanded between higher education institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and the mainland.
About 3,000 programs have facilitated communication between university teachers and students from Hong Kong, Macao, and the mainland.
More than 1,000 universities across the Taiwan Strait have engaged in 1,300 exchange programs, and about 60,000 teachers and students from Taiwan have visited the mainland in the past 10 years.
The mainland has also tied up cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao in running schools and joint education programs and developing major laboratories, the ministry said.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN calls for end to yawning education gap
- Teacher dedicated to improving education in rural areas of China helps broaden schoolchildren's horizons
- China's pre-school, compulsory education coverage on par with high-income countries
- China issues guideline to further promote national defense education
- Vocational education conference in China offers platform for int'l exchanges
- World conference on vocational, technical education opens in north China
- China ups goal for proportion of scientifically literate citizens
- China continues crackdown on irregularities of off-campus training institutions
- Teachers' home visits tell growth stories of Xinjiang students
- Chinese vice premier urges high-quality development of education
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.