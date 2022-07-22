Chinese vice premier urges high-quality development of education

Xinhua) 10:16, July 22, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the participants of a seminar on the high-quality development of education in the new era, in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the need to promote high-quality development of education and the development of a strong education system with which the people are satisfied.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Thursday while meeting with the participants of a seminar on the high-quality development of education in the new era.

Underscoring the importance of efforts to ensure education performs its fundamental task of fostering virtue, she urged improvement to the fairness and quality of education.

She also stressed the need to nurture a new generation of capable young people with moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills.

