China sees wider high school education coverage

Xinhua) 09:10, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Significant progress has been made on China's high school education coverage over the past 10 years, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

China had 14,600 regular high schools with 26.05 million students by 2021, up 7.97 percent and 5.59 percent from 2012, respectively.

The gross enrollment rate of high schools reached over 90 percent in 2020, achieving the goal set in a national plan, the ministry said, adding that the figure increased to 91.4 percent in 2021.

