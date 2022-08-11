China continues crackdown on irregularities of off-campus training institutions
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- A three-month follow-up check for irregularities on 172,000 off-campus training institutions for students undergoing compulsory education across China was completed, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Thursday.
Targeting violations in seven aspects including reducing burdens on students and management of training materials and personnel, the inspection found 4,614 problematic institutions, which have all since completed rectification.
A total of 206 institutions were found to have not adopted the government-guided price, while 3,598 institutions were found to have carried out irregular academic tutoring, said the ministry.
The MOE pledged efforts to further improve the long-term supervision mechanisms for off-campus training.
In 2021, Chinese authorities introduced a set of guidelines to ease the burdens of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students in compulsory education.
Photos
Related Stories
- Teachers' home visits tell growth stories of Xinjiang students
- Chinese vice premier urges high-quality development of education
- New teaching resources expected to foster passion for Chinese history in HKSAR secondary schools
- Smart platform provides quality teaching resources
- China makes educational resources more balanced through application of information technology
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.