World conference on vocational, technical education opens in north China

Xinhua) 11:05, August 20, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reads out Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference and delivers remarks via video link in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The conference opened in Tianjin Municipality on Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the conference, which was read out by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also delivered remarks via video link.

She said the Chinese government attaches great importance to vocational education and has built the world's largest vocational education system, which not only provides important support for high-quality development, but also meets the growth needs of different students.

China is ready to work with the international community to build a multi-tiered and wide-ranging cooperation platform, increase support for vocational education in developing countries, and enable people around the world to share the fruits of vocational education development, Sun added.

With the theme of "Vocational and Technical Education Development in the Post-pandemic Era -- New Changes, New Ways and New Skills," the conference was attended both online and offline by heads of international organizations, education ministers of different countries, and foreign diplomatic envoys to China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)