Vast majority of Chinese students return home after studying abroad: MOE

Xinhua) 09:49, September 21, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Over 80 percent of all Chinese students have returned to China after finishing their education abroad since 2012, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

The 2020-2021 academic year saw international students from 195 countries and regions studying in China, up 35 percent from 2012, the ministry said.

China has signed agreements on mutual recognition of academic qualifications and degrees with 58 countries and regions, and established Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms in cooperation with 159 countries and regions, according to the ministry.

International education cooperation has also been carried out in designated places in China, in partnership with international organizations, and within the framework of multilateral mechanisms, the ministry added.

