Brazil's 2022 growth forecast revised up to 2.76 pct
BRASILIA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Financial analysts upgraded their forecast for Brazil's economic growth for 2022 from 2.71 percent to 2.76 percent, and from 0.59 percent to 0.63 percent for 2023,, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday.
According to the bank's weekly survey of the country's leading financial institutions, market analysts lowered the inflation forecast for the year from 5.62 percent to 5.6 percent, and from 4.97 percent to 4.94 percent for the next year.
The government's inflation target is 3.5 percent for 2022 and 3.25 percent for 2023, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points in both cases.
Regarding the benchmark interest rate, currently at 13.75 percent annually, analysts expected it to remain unchanged until the end of the year and to gradually decline to 11.25 percent by the end of 2023.
Meanwhile, Brazil's trade surplus was expected to reach 56.15 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 and 56 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.
Economists also forecast foreign direct investment to hit 68 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 and 70 billion U.S. dollars next year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Brazil marks 200th anniversary of its independence in Rio de Janeiro
- Brazilian president rejects sanctions against Russia to guarantee fertilizer imports
- Revelers participate in carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Brazil to host in-person Latin America travel trade fair
- People visit exhibition featuring Chinese and Brazilian Art in Brazil
- Brazilian plane-maker eyes China's booming air-cargo market
- Interview: Business leader lauds China's key role in Brazil's economic recovery amid pandemic
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.