Revelers participate in carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Xinhua) 09:56, April 22, 2022

A reveler participates in the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2022. The carnival parade, which was postponed from its original date in February due to the spread of the Omicron variant, kicked off here Wednesday evening. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

