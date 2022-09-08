Home>>
Brazil marks 200th anniversary of its independence in Rio de Janeiro
(Xinhua) 16:48, September 08, 2022
Aircraft fly over Copacabana Beach during a celebration marking the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Ships participate in a celebration marking the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
