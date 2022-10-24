China's home prices ease in September

Xinhua) 13:37, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities eased in September, with more cities seeing a decline in home prices, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

In September, 54 out of the 70 cities saw a month-on-month drop in new home sales prices, up from 50 in August. A total of 61 cities witnessed a decrease in resale home prices, up from 56 from the previous month, data from the NBS showed.

