Home>>
China's home prices generally stable in January
(Xinhua) 11:22, February 21, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2021 shows the Wanlyuyuan park and high buildings in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see a generally stable housing market in January, official data showed Monday.
New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- edged up 0.6 percent month on month in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.1 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in new home prices last month.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Beyond record golds, China witnesses inspiring breakthroughs at Beijing 2022
- In pics: closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.