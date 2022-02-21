China's home prices generally stable in January

Xinhua) 11:22, February 21, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2021 shows the Wanlyuyuan park and high buildings in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see a generally stable housing market in January, official data showed Monday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- edged up 0.6 percent month on month in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.1 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in new home prices last month.

