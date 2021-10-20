China's housing market continues to ease in September

Xinhua) 09:56, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see its housing market ease in September under strengthened market regulations, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Wednesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities stood unchanged in September from a month earlier, compared with a month-on-month growth of 0.3 percent in August, according to the NBS data.

A total of 31 second-tier cities also saw no month-on-month change in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities saw month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in new home prices.

