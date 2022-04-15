China's home prices generally stable in March

Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see a generally stable housing market in March, with the month-on-month growth of home prices in first-tier cities declining, official data showed Friday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- rose 0.3 percent month on month in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

New home prices in second-tier cities remained flat compared with that in February, while those in third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month decrease of 0.2 percent last month.

